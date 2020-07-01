Neighborhood Justice Center offering mediation for renters and landlords during COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Renters who may be having difficulty paying rent or landlords who may be having issues collecting payment can turn to the Neighborhood Justice Center for free mediation by phone.

The center is encouraging all landlords and tenants to enter into payment plans following Gov. Steve Sisolak’s emergency directive that placed a moratorium on evictions for non-payment.

Sisolak’s directive lifts the moratorium in phases by allowing residential evictions and foreclosures to resume in full on September 1 for non-payment of rents and no cause evictions. Late fees or penalties for non-payment of rent or mortgage payments may not be charged retroactively.

According to the center, it can help mediate an agreement between the landlord and renter that is beneficial to both sides. The process can save money and stress by avoiding litigation.

Telephone mediation is for small claims issues. If you have a pending small claims trial, you may mediate prior to your scheduled court date and reach an agreement before the court imposes a resolution.

Either party may start the mediation process by downloading and submitting the Mediation Intake Form from this website. You can also call (702) 455-3898.

###