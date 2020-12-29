Neighbor shares more about elderly man who was shot, killed in front of his southeast valley home

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — “I just sat down to watch TV, and I heard a shot. Looked out my front window and saw a couple of cars out here and a bunch of people.”

This is the account of Tim Santoro, neighbor of Alan Bondelid, who was shot, beaten and left for dead right outside his southeast valley home Sunday night.

Santoro was Bondelid’s neighbor for 10 years and was startled when he heard the news of his neighbor’s passing Sunday.

The two suspects, 36-year-old Otis Buchanan and his friend, 31-year-old Dalana Smedley, allegedly followed Bondelid from the bar to his residence. Buchanan shot Bondelid in the chest, stole his wallet and beat him to the ground.

It was a neighbor that called in for help.

To the neighbors, Bondelid was known for going all out with decorating, always doing something around the house.

“He would always go all out for Halloween and Christmas. He’d be out there all day putting this stuff up and making it quite extensive,” said Santoro.

Bondelid’s wife shared that Monday, a day after the tragedy, she decided to turn the Christmas lights on in his honor. She said that was always, “his thing.”