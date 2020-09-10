Neighbor of suspect in Lesly Palacio’s death says Rangel family left home

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A vigil Thursday night will honor the life off 22-year-old Lesly Palacio, whose remains were found at the Valley of Fire Sept. 9.

Metro released video showing her at Longhorn Casino & Hotel with Erick Rangel-Ibarra on Aug. 29.

Tonight, police are looking for Rangel-Ibarra and his father, Jose Rangel. Their car was found in California.

8 News Now stopped by the home where they lived. A neighbor confirmed to us a family of five lived there, and she hasn’t seen anyone for nearly a week. She tells us she saw people coming to buy items from the family.

A friend of Palacio took photos of the family Sept. 1.

Now, the neighbor, who did not want to show her face, says over the weekend, police came to the home in the middle of the night and searched it.

“Don’t see nobody for six days, no more than six days, but that day, yeah, crazy,” she recounted. “The police and everything, but I think they already left.”

8 News Now called Metro, and there are no new updates at this hour. We are still awaiting the cause of death for Palacio from the coroner.

A friend of Palacio set up a GoFundMe to raise money for funeral expenses. If you would like to help, click here.