Neighbor captures cellphone video of suspected burglars near Alta and Desert Foothills Drive

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — According to experts, most break-ins often happen in plain view and during the day. Video captured by a homeowner in the northwest shows two men burglarizing a home near Alta Dr. and Desert Foothills Dr. before speeding off.

“You would think it would be a little more discreet to do it in the dark, and not as many people would be out and about to witness it,” said Alissa Macki. “To actually see it and see the truck and the people physically doing it, it makes it a little more close to home.”

The home burglary happened at 10 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Another frightened neighbor, who lives right next door, didn’t want to identify herself, but she describes what happened.

“One of the suspects jumped up on the wall, looked right at me, and I said, ‘what are you doing?’. I was completely shocked, scared; I still am! I hear a noise or a bump or something, and I’m just continuously looking out the window. I’ve never experienced anything like that,” she said.

Another break-in happened at 7 a.m. last week near Hualapai Way and Centennial Parkway. The suspect was inside the home for at least four hours.

8 News Now spoke with a representative from Allstate; she has tips on what valley residents can do to protect themselves and their homes from burglars.

“Practice other safe behaviors like routinely locking your doors, closing your windows, arming that alarm system before you leave, and if you’re going to be out of town for a long time, try doing something like setting up light timers to set off the appearance that you’re going to be home,” said Alicia Gonzales, a spokesperson for Allstate.

Experts say planting thorny bushes under windows may also discourage thieves.