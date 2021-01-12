Hope Link of Southern Nevada offering free tax preparation services to those whose make less than 60K

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Hope Link of Southern Nevada is offering assistance with tax preparation now through April 10.

Tax returns for this year and previous years will be prepared and filed on your behalf for free if your income is under $60,000.

Book an appointment by calling 702-972-8106 for seasonal appointments which will begin Saturday, Jan. 30.

According to the free income tax preparation announcement, eligible individuals can drop off their documents for preparation or schedule a safe in-person appointment.