Need health insurance? 90-day Special Enrollment Period starts today in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevadans without health insurance can apply for coverage for the next 90 days, under a Special Enrollment Period (SEP) set up by President Joe Biden’s executive order in January.

The enrollment period begins today, Feb. 15, and runs through May 15.

To enroll, go to https://enroll.nevadahealthlink.com/hix/ or call 1-800-547-2927. Since today is a holiday — Presidents Day — call beginning on Tuesday.

Methods to enroll in health insurance include virtual and contactless assistance in various languages, including Spanish, Tagalog and Mandarin, via telephone and online, or in-person, for those who prefer it. Nevada Health Link recommends working with a certified broker or navigator to enroll in the SEP.

Nevadans have 90 days to submit an application for health insurance on Nevada Health Link. This SEP is available for any Nevadan who missed the Open Enrollment Period and is uninsured. People who are already enrolled will not have the opportunity to shop and change their current plan, according to a Monday news release.

The Silver State Health Insurance Exchange — the state agency that operates Nevada Health Link — is the only place Nevadans can qualify for subsidies to help offset the cost of insurance premiums. Four out of five Nevadans who purchase a plan through Nevada Health Link qualify for financial assistance (tax credits).

All plans offered through the Exchange cover the ACA’s 10 essential health benefits, such as pre-existing conditions and all COVID-19-related diagnosis and treatment.

Consumers can choose from up to 50 plans from five carriers, including Health Plan of Nevada (HPN), SilverSummit (Ambetter), Anthem HMO Co, Friday Health Plans and SelectHealth.

Nevada Health Link also offers up to 27 dental plans from six dental carriers and has recently partnered with VSP to offer vision plans.

Exchange plans are ideal for those who do not qualify for Medicare or Medicaid but still need financial assistance, those who do not have employee-sponsored health insurance, and anyone seeking comprehensive, quality and affordable plans.