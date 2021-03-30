Need Diapers? This organization can help you with that and more

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas valley organization is looking for mothers who need help before and after the birth of a baby.

HELP of Southern Nevada’s Diaper Bank has resources for women in need of pre/post-birth guidance, information and mother-to-mother support for at-risk pregnant women.

In order to qualify, parents will need to supply an ID and Social Security card for proof of each registered child. Families can receive diapers once a month for their children up to 3 years old and training pants for children up to 6 years old.

HELP of Southern Nevada’s impact and presence in Las Vegas has been felt throughout the local community for more than 50 years. Recent events related to the coronavirus pandemic continue to affect an unprecedented number of people leaving them vulnerable and in critical need of services.

The diaper bank services are available by appointment only, anytime from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the following locations:

Mondays, 1660 E. Flamingo Road, Las Vegas, NV 89119

Tuesdays, 3755 W Lake Mead Blvd, North Las Vegas, NV 89032

For more information, call 702-369-4357 ext 1824 or 1233. To schedule an appointment, please call 702-369-4357 extension 1864.