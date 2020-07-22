Need a resume photo? No problem and it’s free

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevadans in search of employment who would like a professional photo that can be used for a resume can get a free photo shoot Wednesday.

Headshot Boomer is doing the largest single-day photo initiative and it will provide 10,000 unemployed Americans nationwide with a free headshot that can be used on sites such as LinkedIn.

Local photographers will be taking the photos at Fashion Show Las Vegas Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

More than 200 photographers across all 50 states will provide more than $2.5 million in collective services at no cost for through this service.

The complimentary headshots are open to anyone currently unemployed, but people do need to make and appointment.

For more information and to make an appointment, click here.

The idea is the brainchild of Tony Taafe, who is a co-founder of Headshot Booker. His father struggled with unemployment. He wanted to create a way for Americans to put their best face forward to get into the workforce.