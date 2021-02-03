Need a job? Resorts World hopes to hire 6,000 employees before summer grand opening

LAS VEGAS (KLAS ) — We’re just months away from the opening of Resorts World, and with the new hotel and casino comes the promise of thousands of new jobs.

Just south of Sahara near Convention Center Drive, Resorts World has been in the works for years now. Resorts World began the hiring process months ago, interviewing applicants virtually. The focus is on helping bring Las Vegas back from the pandemic.

“I’m thinking it could be great to help out more people to be able to get a job because we are in tough times,” said Corlice Davis, a Las Vegas local.

So far, 400 people are currently employed, but the goal is to have 6,000 employees in place one month before the grand opening.

As for a date, Resort’s World hasn’t nailed down anything yet, but it says it won’t be too far in the future.

“We know we are going to open this summer, so it gives us a little leeway,” said Scott Sibella, President of Resorts World. “We are watching what is going on with the pandemic, and we want to make sure things get better, so again, sometime this summer for sure.”

Resorts world says it’s proud to be able to help so many in the valley find jobs during this challenging time.