Need a job? Oscar Mayer’s hiring new drivers for the Wienermobiles!

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — “Oh, I’d love to be an Oscar Mayer Wiener!” Guess what! Oscar Mayer is looking to hire new drivers to drive the Wienermobiles!

The Oscar Mayer company is looking for drivers to fill the seats and take the iconic vehicle to promotional events across the country. The company, which is in Rockford, Illinois, has 12 openings for drivers who would operate six Wienermobiles in teams of two.

So hot dog lovers, here’s what you have to do to get hired:

Finish a special school called “Hot Dog High.” That’s it!

One current Wienermobile says the job is harder than it seems.

“Yeah, we learn a lot. We like to call this our rolling PR firm on wheels. And there’s a lot more that goes into it: social media, content creation and then also managing a PR firm,” said Troy DSouza, Weinermobile Driver. “It’s quite the experience that you can’t get with such autonomy, and just you and your partner.”

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobiles have been around since 1936.