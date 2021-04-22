Need a job? Here’s a list of companies hosting job fairs across the Las Vegas valley

JOB FAIR text written in an office notebook on a wooden table. Business concept.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Spring has sprung, COVID-19 restrictions across the state are easing, and Las Vegas seems to be getting closer and closer to having the booming economy it once had. A lot of companies across the valley are hiring, so they’re hosting job fairs!

Below is a list of job fairs popping up in the near future!

Boyd Gaming to host ‘Food and Beverage Career Fair’ on April 28

When: Wednesday, April 28 from 11 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Where: Gold Coast Hotel and Casino in the Nevada Ballrooms (4000 W. Flamingo Rd. Las Vegas, NV 89103)

Various full-time, part-time, and seasonal positions Boyd Gaming’s hiring for:

Prep Cooks

Line Cooks

Food Servers

Cashiers/Hosts

Runners

Bussers

Career seekers can apply for available positions at Boyd Gaming by visiting www.boydcareers.com. On-site interviews with hiring managers and job offers will be extended immediately during the career fair.

El Cortez Hotel & Casino will host a job fair on April 28

When: Wednesday, April 28 from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Where: The Fiesta Room at El Cortez Hotel & Casino (600 E. Fremont Street, Las Vegas NV 89101)

Various full-time, part-time, and seasonal positions the El Cortez’s hiring for:

Food & Beverage Supervisor

Siegel’s Food Server

Casino Cocktail Server

Hot Dog Cart Attendant

Bar Back

Hostess

Kitchen Worker

Cook

Front Desk/Reservations

PBX Operator

Housekeeping

Security Supervisor

Security Officer

Promotions Clerk (Cub Cortez)

Cage Cashier

Count Team

All applicants are encouraged to fill out an application online to expedite the interview process and are required to bring copies of their resume and a government-issued photo ID.

McDonald’s to host job fair on April 28

When: Wednesday, April 28

Where: For a list of participating restaurants in Nevada, go here.

In addition to visiting select Nevada McDonald’s locations on April 28, job seekers can text ‘worksforme’ to 36453 to start an application via text, or visit McDonalds.com/careers to learn more and apply to a restaurant near them.

Plaza Hotel & Casino will host a job fair on April 29

When: Thursday, April 29, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Where: Plaza Hotel & Casino in the Canyon Room located in the Plaza’s convention space on the third floor

Various full-time, part-time, and seasonal positions the Plaza’s hiring for:

Gourmet Bartenders at Oscar’s steakhouse

Gourmet Food Servers at Oscar’s steakhouse

Lounge Servers at Oscar’s steakhouse

Hostesses at Oscar’s steakhouse

Fry Cooks at Oscar’s steakhouse

Broiler Cooks at Oscar’s steakhouse

Kitchen Staff at Oscar’s steakhouse

Cashiers at Oscar’s steakhouse

Prep Cooks at Oscar’s steakhouse

Pizza Makers at Pop Up Pizza

Baristas at Coffee Bar Prep Cooks

Counter Staff at Fresh Mexican Grill

Cocktail Servers

Food Truck Cooks

Pool Attendants and Pool Security Assistants at the Plaza’s rooftop pool Casual Dining Outlet Manager

Individuals interested in applying for these available positions are encouraged to complete an

application in advance online, here.