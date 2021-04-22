Need a job? Here’s a list of companies hosting job fairs across the Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Spring has sprung, COVID-19 restrictions across the state are easing, and Las Vegas seems to be getting closer and closer to having the booming economy it once had. A lot of companies across the valley are hiring, so they’re hosting job fairs!
Below is a list of job fairs popping up in the near future!
Boyd Gaming to host ‘Food and Beverage Career Fair’ on April 28
When: Wednesday, April 28 from 11 a.m.- 3 p.m.
Where: Gold Coast Hotel and Casino in the Nevada Ballrooms (4000 W. Flamingo Rd. Las Vegas, NV 89103)
Various full-time, part-time, and seasonal positions Boyd Gaming’s hiring for:
- Prep Cooks
- Line Cooks
- Food Servers
- Cashiers/Hosts
- Runners
- Bussers
Career seekers can apply for available positions at Boyd Gaming by visiting www.boydcareers.com. On-site interviews with hiring managers and job offers will be extended immediately during the career fair.
El Cortez Hotel & Casino will host a job fair on April 28
When: Wednesday, April 28 from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.
Where: The Fiesta Room at El Cortez Hotel & Casino (600 E. Fremont Street, Las Vegas NV 89101)
Various full-time, part-time, and seasonal positions the El Cortez’s hiring for:
- Food & Beverage Supervisor
- Siegel’s Food Server
- Casino Cocktail Server
- Hot Dog Cart Attendant
- Bar Back
- Hostess
- Kitchen Worker
- Cook
- Front Desk/Reservations
- PBX Operator
- Housekeeping
- Security Supervisor
- Security Officer
- Promotions Clerk (Cub Cortez)
- Cage Cashier
- Count Team
All applicants are encouraged to fill out an application online to expedite the interview process and are required to bring copies of their resume and a government-issued photo ID.
McDonald’s to host job fair on April 28
When: Wednesday, April 28
Where: For a list of participating restaurants in Nevada, go here.
In addition to visiting select Nevada McDonald’s locations on April 28, job seekers can text ‘worksforme’ to 36453 to start an application via text, or visit McDonalds.com/careers to learn more and apply to a restaurant near them.
Plaza Hotel & Casino will host a job fair on April 29
When: Thursday, April 29, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.
Where: Plaza Hotel & Casino in the Canyon Room located in the Plaza’s convention space on the third floor
Various full-time, part-time, and seasonal positions the Plaza’s hiring for:
- Gourmet Bartenders at Oscar’s steakhouse
- Gourmet Food Servers at Oscar’s steakhouse
- Lounge Servers at Oscar’s steakhouse
- Hostesses at Oscar’s steakhouse
- Fry Cooks at Oscar’s steakhouse
- Broiler Cooks at Oscar’s steakhouse
- Kitchen Staff at Oscar’s steakhouse
- Cashiers at Oscar’s steakhouse
- Prep Cooks at Oscar’s steakhouse
- Pizza Makers at Pop Up Pizza
- Baristas at Coffee Bar Prep Cooks
- Counter Staff at Fresh Mexican Grill
- Cocktail Servers
- Food Truck Cooks
- Pool Attendants and Pool Security Assistants at the Plaza’s rooftop pool Casual Dining Outlet Manager
Individuals interested in applying for these available positions are encouraged to complete an
application in advance online, here.