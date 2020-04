LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — People have expressed — due to social distancing — they miss hugging family and friends but starting Friday you can do that with newly created emojis on Facebook.

Instead of just giving a smiley face or thumbs up, users will be able to send the new “care” emoji that shows a smily face hugging a heart. It rolls out today on Facebook and Facebook Messenger.

There will also be a vibrating heart on Messenger when a regular heart just isn’t enough.