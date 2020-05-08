Nectar Bath Treats launches ‘Sanitizer on the Go’ program

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nectar Bath Treats is bringing much-needed hand sanitizer curbside to valley residents.

The local company specializes in sweet-looking bath bombs, scrubs and other bath & body products, but now they’re shifting gears to making hand sanitizer. They’re also offering it through a drive-thru sale at their factory store.

“Sanitizers on the Go” will be held in the Nectar parking lot on May 12th and 16th from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Customers can drive up and place orders for three 100 milliliter bottles for $10 or a gallon jug for $35.

The company is located at 2020 East Pama Lane, right near Sunset Park and McCarran International Airport. For more information, CLICK HERE.