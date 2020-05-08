Nectar Bath Treats launches ‘Sanitizer on the Go’ program

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nectar Bath Treats is bringing much-needed hand sanitizer curbside to valley residents.

The local company specializes in sweet-looking bath bombs, scrubs and other bath & body products, but now they’re shifting gears to making hand sanitizer. They’re also offering it through a drive-thru sale at their factory store.

“Sanitizers on the Go” will be held in the Nectar parking lot on May 12th and 16th from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Customers can drive up and place orders for three 100 milliliter bottles for $10 or a gallon jug for $35.

The company is located at 2020 East Pama Lane, right near Sunset Park and McCarran International Airport. For more information, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories