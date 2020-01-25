Nebraska trooper calms girl by talking about ‘Frozen’

WATERLOO, Neb. (CNN) — A Nebraska State patrol trooper chatted up a little girl about the movie “Frozen” to help keep her mind off a scary situation. The sweet moment was caught on the trooper’s body camera video.
The girl’s family’s car slid into a ditch near Waterloo on Wednesday.
A mom and her kids were inside the car when it happened. As the trooper was getting the girl situated in a truck, he threw on his dad skills and displayed his knowledge of Disney’s box office hit, “Frozen.”
He succeeded in making sure she stayed calm and distracted from the situation.