Nearly half of Nevadans have completed Nevada Census 2020; Henderson leads with the most responses

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nearly half of Nevadans have completed the Nevada Census 2020 forms, according to data released by the Nevada Census 2020 outreach team. They are providing weekly statewide self-response rates for the 2020 Census.

Nevada’s self-response rate, 44.1%, is one percent lower compared to the U.S. self-response rate which is currently 45.1%.

The data shows that Henderson is the top performing city in Nevada, leading with 52.9% response-rate. Clark County’s response-rate is currently 44.7%.

The information provided by the U.S. Census Bureau reflects data as of Monday, April 6.

The top three performing Nevada cities based on self-response rates include:

Henderson: 52.9%

Mesquite: 51.1%

Fallon: 50.5%

The top three performing statewide counties based on self-response rate include:

Churchill County: 50%

Lyon County: 48.2%

Carson City County: 48.1%

The top performing Congressional District based on response rates is Congressional District 3 (occupying south of Las Vegas, including Henderson, Boulder City and much of unincorporated Clark County) with 48.8%. Other Congressional District response rates include:

CD1: 38%

CD2: 44.8%

CD4: 44%

Additional statewide response rates include (in alphabetical order):

Boulder City: 49.7%

Caliente: 3.3%

Carlin: 5.8%

Carson City: 48.1%

Clark County: 44.7%

Douglas County: 43.4%

Elko: 38.5%

Elko County: 30.4%

Ely: 38.5%

Esmeralda County: 1.7%

Eureka County: 6.2%

Fernley: 48.1%

Humbolt County: 37.6%

Lander County: 24.6 %

Las Vegas: 46.5%

Lincoln County: 6%

Lovelock: 15.6%

Mineral County: 14.1%

North Las Vegas: 46.4%

Nye County: 30.5%

Pershing County: 28.1%

Reno: 45.8%

Storey County: 35.9%

Sparks: 47.7%

Washoe County: 46.5%

Wells: 5.4%

West Wendover: 26.8%

White Pine County: 26.6%

Winnemucca: 42.1%

Yerington: 50.3%

Government officials urge Nevadans to fill out the Census because for every person counted, the state will receive $2,000 each year for ten years. The money goes directly to help fund communities to stay healthy, safe and educated. If everyone in Nevada is counted, the state could receive over $67 billion in federal funding over ten years. Funding programs include, but not limited to:

Medicaid

Health Care Centers

Nutrition Services for Senior Citizens

School breakfast programs

Head Start

Pell Grants

Career and Technical Education Grants

Highway Planning and Construction

Water & Waste Disposal Systems for Rural Communities

All Nevadans are encouraged to complete Census forms online. Click HERE to complete it.

You can also complete the Census via phone (844-330-2020; for Spanish 844-468-2020), or mail in the hard copy questionnaire.