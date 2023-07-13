LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nearly 900 acres of land owned by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) could be released for sale in November, opening opportunities for development near Kyle Canyon Road and other areas.

The BLM is seeking public comment on the proposal after posting the intended sale on Wednesday.

The land, a total of 17 parcels, includes 11 in the northwest Las Vegas valley near State Route 157 (Kyle Canyon Road) and the 215 Beltway, along with five parcels in the southwest valley near Blue Diamond Road. One parcel is in the southeast valley, just north of Via Inspirada.

Proceeds from the sale of the land, under terms of the Southern Nevada Public Land Management Act (SNPLMA), would be split up:

85% to be used throughout Nevada for projects such as the development of parks, trails, and natural areas, capital improvements on federal lands, acquisition of environmentally sensitive land, hazardous fuels reduction, and landscape restoration projects

10% to the Southern Nevada Water Authority

5% of the revenue goes to the State of Nevada General Education Fund

Public comment will close on Aug. 28, and the sale is planned on Nov. 1. The parcels will be sold at a fair market value established prior to the sale. Prospective buyers must create an EnergyNet account, complete the EnergyNet Bidding Terms Agreement, request a bidding allowance, register for the BLM Nevada SNPLMA Fall 2023 Land Sale, and obtain a bidder number. EnergyNet may require approximately five business days to determine bidders’ financial qualifications. Additional information on how to register at EnergyNet may be found at https://www.energynet.com/page/Government_Listings_Participation. Potential bidders may register for the online sale as soon as the auction website is active.

Written comments about this sale should be mailed to BLM Las Vegas Field Office, Assistant Field Manager, Division of Lands, 4701 N. Torrey Pines Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89130 or faxed to (702) 515-5010.

For more information about modified competitive sales, please contact Brad Gallimore, BLM Realty Specialist, at (702) 515-5069 or sgallimore@blm.gov.