Nearly 75 displaced after two-alarm fire at northeast Las Vegas apartment complex

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nearly 75 people were displaced after a two-alarm fire occurred at the Rancho Verde Apartments on Martin L. King Boulevard in northeast Las Vegas. Las Vegas Fire & Rescue said residents of one apartment called 911 after they came back to find their apartment full of smoke Thursday evening.

Firefighters responded and observed light smoke coming from the edges around the roof of a 16-unit, two-story apartment building. No cause of the issue was found in the apartment from the initial call or the roof, but firefighters soon found a fire inside the wall and roof area around the heating unit for the apartment. Firefighters worked for approximately an hour to ensure the smoldering embers were completely extinguished.

Power is turned off to the building until the current investigation concludes and investigators find the cause. Due to this, almost 75 people and eight pets are displaced.

The American Red Cross is helping those displaced find a warm place to stay for the evening.

There were no reported injuries, and damages to the unit were estimated at $75,000.