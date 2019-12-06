Nearly 700,000 to lose food stamps benefits with work requirement change

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new Trump Administration rule could end benefits for nearly 700,000 Americans who rely on food stamps. The order limits the ability of states to exempt work-eligible adults from having to obtain steady employment, to receive benefits.

The Department of Agriculture says the rule would save more than five billion dollars over five years. The Trump Administration says the change was made to encourage people to get jobs.

However, critics say it passes the burden of providing food for those in need to other organizations.