LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Almost 60 dead roosters and about 75 live chickens were discovered after animal services raided a cockfight in Silver Springs, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.

On Saturday around 12:40 p.m., Lyon County Animal Services responded to an anonymous complaint about “suspicious activity” at a home on 10th Street in Silver Springs. The caller said they could hear a large number of roosters “crowing,” Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said.

When animal services and deputies arrived, they found an “open-air” barn with a large group of people doing hand-to-hand wagering and roosters fighting, the sheriff’s office said.

The people involved in the fight began to flee the scene, however, most were detained.

Deputies found 59 dead roosters near the barn and about 50-75 live chickens, which were seized. Deputies also found “numerous implements commonly used when fighting roosters.”

Wayne Pacelle, the president of Animal Wellness Action issued a statement regarding the raid stating:

“We applaud Lyon County sheriff’s deputies for their work to raid a major cockfighting operation in progress, apprehend participants, and spare more birds the inevitable fate of being hacked to death in a fighting pit. Cockfighting is not only barbaric, but also bound up with illegal gambling, narcotics trafficking, and other criminal activities. Cockfighters need to understand that when they decide to violate our anti-cruelty laws, there can be life-changing consequences.”

Animal Wellness Action also said that the roosters had knives fitted on their legs while fighting.

Animal Wellness Action offers $2,500 to tipsters whose information results in the arrest and conviction of a perpetrator. Citizens with information can email them at animalcrueltytips@animalwellnessaction.org.