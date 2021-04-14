Nearly 50 pounds of Xanax seized in east Las Vegas drug bust

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Three men and a juvenile have been taken into custody following a massive drug bust at an apartment complex in the eastern part of the Las Vegas valley.

According to an arrest report obtained by 8 News Now, Police made the arrests following the bust at Arcadia Palms Apartments, near Sahara Avenue and Boulder Highway.

The arrests were made in connection with an investigation by detectives into a group who was using “Snapchat” to facilitate drug deals throughout the valley. Through the investigation, detectives were able to determine the group was working out of an apartment at the previously mentioned property.

Detectives then performed surveillance on the apartment, spotting a man and juvenile leaving the apartment on April 10. They were later arrested during a traffic stop, with the adult being identified as Yeroslav Rivas.

More than 500 grams of Xanax and several grams of Oxycodone were seized in the traffic stop.

Oscar Torres-Estrella Mugshot

A few hours later, a man later identified as Oscar Torres-Estrella was spotted arriving at the apartment. Police also arrested him after he left the apartment that night, along with a man named Derek Contreras who was in the vehicle with him.

Police recovered a stolen handgun from the vehicle during the arrests.

After the three men and the juvenile were taken into custody, police searched the apartment, recovering the following:

Nine firearms Five handguns Three AR-15’s One 12-guage shotgun

Firearm accessories and ammunition

299.9 grams cocaine

22,101 grams Alprazolam (Xanax)

227.6 grams Oxycodone

3.2 grams marijuana

6,040 marijuana concentrate

9.1 grams Adderall

$12,724

Torres-Estrella’s passport was also found in the apartment.

Torres-Etrella, along with Rivas, Contreras and the juvenile, were taken into custody. The three adults were transported to Clark County Detention Center, while the juvenile was taken to the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center.

Each of the suspects are facing charges for drug trafficking and possession of controlled substances, along with gun charges.