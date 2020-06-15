Nearly 43,000 pounds of ground beef sold at Walmart and other stores recalled due to possible E. coli contamination

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is recalling more than 40,000 pounds of ground beef due to possible E. coli contamination.

The seven affected products are from Lakeside Refrigerated Services in New Jersey. The meat was packaged June 1 and distributed nationwide. The products have the establishment number “EST. 46841” inside the inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The issue was found during a routine inspection and no one has reported being sick from the meat. Consumers are advised to throw the meat away or return it to the place of purchase.

According to the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, the beef products were shipped to retail locations nationwide. Here’s a list of the recalled product:

• 1-lb. vacuum packages containing “MARKETSIDE BUTCHER ORGANIC GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF” and a use or freeze by date of 07/01/20 and lot code P-53298-82.

• 1-lb. vacuum packages containing four ¼ lb. pieces of “MARKETSIDE BUTCHER ORGANIC GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF PATTIES” and a use or freeze by date of June 27, 2020 and lot code P-53934-28.

• 3-lb. vacuum packages containing three 1 lb. pieces of “MARKETSIDE BUTCHER ORGANIC GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF 93% LEAN / 7% FAT” and a use or freeze by date of 07/01/20 and lot code P53929-70.

• 1-lb. tray packages containing four ¼ lb. pieces of “THOMAS FARMS GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF PATTIES 85% LEAN / 15% FAT” and a use or freeze by date of 06/25/20 and lot code P53944-10.

• 4-lb. tray packages containing 10 ¼ lb. pieces of “THOMAS FARMS GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF PATTIES 80% LEAN / 20% FAT” and a use or freeze by date of 06/25/20 and lot code P53937-45.

• 1-lb. vacuum packages containing four ¼ lb. pieces of “THOMAS FARMS GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF PATTIES 85% LEAN / 15% FAT” and a use or freeze by date of 06/27/20 and lot code P53935-25.

• 1-lb. vacuum packages containing “VALUE PACK FRESH GROUND BEEF 76% LEAN / 24% FAT” and a use or freeze by date of 07/01/20 and lot code P53930-18.