Nearly 3,000 ballots need curing before they will count in Nevada

A county election worker moves boxes of counted ballots at a tabulating area at the Clark County Election Department, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With two days until the deadline to cure ballots in Nevada, nearly 3,000 ballots still need to be verified. More than half of those are in Clark County.

Curing a ballot involves resolving issues with the signature on the ballot return envelope. Either the required signature is missing or it doesn’t match the signature on voter registration rolls.

Information released late Tuesday morning by the Nevada Secretary of State’s Office shows that 2,982 ballots statewide needed to be cured. Of those, 1,545 were in Clark County.

Election officials in each Nevada county have until Nov. 12 to cure ballots.

So far, 5,341 ballots have been successfully cured, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.

A total of 8,318 ballots (1.36%) in the state had a problem that required the ballot to enter the curing process. And 6,029 of those ballots (1.41%) were from Clark County.

Voters who are notified they need to do a signature cure can do that either through mail by submitting a signed affidavit that was mailed to them or by doing it electronically with a pin number that is sent to them. In either case, the voter is required to submit a photo of a valid identification card such as a Nevada drivers license or military ID.