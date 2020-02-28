Nearly 30 days into City of Las Vegas’ homeless ordinance, and no arrests made

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After nearly a month of the City of Las Vegas’ new homeless ordinance, there still aren’t any arrests. The measures make it illegal to camp on streets or sidewalks if the is space available at shelters.

As 8 News NOW Reporter Bianca Holman reports, city officials and Metro police say they are doing more to connect the homeless with services that can help them.

The ‘Multi-Agency Outreach Resource Engagement’ team known as ‘MORE,’ walk the streets weekly near the corner of B Street and Owens. Team members talk with people who camp and sleep along the washes.

Asking them how they can help them and what they need.

Over the past year, the ‘MORE’ team has made contact with 13,000 people who carry their entire life in their bags and shopping carts, and helped 500 people escape the life of homelessness.

“I think the MORE team is amazing and the services they provide, and just being out there,” said Juan Salines, the Salvation Army. “Some people might be new and [have] never been to the city, and they find themselves homeless or someone that lost their job and all of a sudden they find themselves on the street.”

“Our focus is connecting them with resources; an arrest is an absolute last option,” said Lt. Timothy hatchet, Metro Police. “And with the ordinance that went into effect, I’m happy to say with our continued efforts we’ve made no arrest.”

The Salvation Army, Help of Southern Nevada, and U.S. Vets are all partnering organizations of MORE.