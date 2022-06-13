LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced that its recently formed ‘RAID’ team carried out its latest operation to address valley street racing Sunday night.

According to Metro, officers made 21 arrests, impounded 13 vehicles, and impounded two firearms in the joint operation with other LVMPD bureaus.

“Charleston Blvd is not a racetrack. Dominic Toretto is a fictional character in a movie: you are neither him, nor a movie star,” an LVMPD Traffic Facebook post read.

(Courtesy: LVMPD)

The Racing Apprehension and Intervention Detail, formed in early March, focuses on reckless driving, street racing, and intersection takeovers.

“We are dealing with these racing and trick drivers. These intersection takeovers in our communities, there has been an outcry and a lot of people have come to us for help,” Metro Lieutenant Daryl Rhoads told 8 News Now.

Metro asks that any tips about street racing and reckless driving be emailed to RAID@LVMPD.com