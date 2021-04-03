Nearly 1K couples tie the knot on 4/3/21 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The wedding capital of the world is yet again living up to its name as nearly 1,000 couples got married Saturday in Las Vegas.

Hundreds of brides walked down the aisle, ready to say, “I do.”

Couples like Bernard and Latisha Lively, who have been dating since 2018, took the leap.

“I knew she was the one before she knew I was the one,” said Bernard.

The Lively’s are one the hundreds of couples tying the knot in Las Vegas.

“It was really simple here. You just call, go to the license bureau and they have great hours there,” Latisha said. “It was just really simple here. Really easy, stress free.”

Many came for the specialty date of 4/3/21. For the Lively’s that was an unexpected perk.

“The clerk said, ‘you know tomorrow is 4/3/21?’ and I’m thinking, ‘I didn’t even think about it but wow!’” Latisha said.

For other couples, like Jacob and Raven Lynch, that was their plan all along.

“Cool date and coronavirus,” Jacob said. “Just got tired of trying to schedule it at home and cut people, who can come and who can’t, so we decided to do it here.”

The Lynch’s and Lively’s were married at the Little Vegas Chapel, which had back-to-back weddings all day Saturday.

In order to accommodate the dozens of couples getting married, the Little Vegas Chapel created a pop-up area just for today.

Around 40 couples were married at the chapel — a welcomed busy weekend after a difficult year for the wedding industry.

“This time last year this would have been an empty building,” said Michael Kelly with the Little Vegas Chapel. “So, we’re happy that today it’s turning out to be one of the busiest days of the year so far.”

Kelly says the wedding industry is resilient, and they are expecting even more busy weekends throughout the rest of the year.

“It’s great that things are opening back up and we’re able to participate in that,” Kelly said. “A lot of couples are just super excited to be married.”

That includes couples like the Lively’s, who say it is their first time getting married and their last.

“It’s kind of hard to run out now, you know? You can’t,” Bernard said.