LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Exclusivity is the name of the game for Las Vegas, but most sporting events are becoming accessible to one sports fan in 2024.

It’s called Vegas Sports Jackpot which is a first-of-its-kind raffle for Southern Nevada that will award a pair of tickets to one winner for the following events that are estimated at just under $100,000 collectively.

Super Bowl LVIII

Super Bowl Experience

Super Bowl Opening Night Fueled by Gatorade

Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix

Every Las Vegas Raiders Home Game

22 Vegas Golden Knights Home Games

Every Henderson Silver Knights Home Game

Every Las Vegas Aviators Home Game

Every 2022 WNBA Champion Las Vegas Aces Home Game

Every Vegas Knight Hawks Home Game

Every NBA G League Ignite Home Game

Performance 1-4 of The Wrangler National Finals Rodeo

2 Sessions to The NBA Las Vegas Summer League

Every UNLV Runnin’ Rebels Football Home Game

Every UNLV Runnin’ Rebels Basketball Home Game

Every UNLV Lady Rebels Basketball Home Game

South Point 400 At Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Pennzoil 400 Presented by Jiffy Lube

Shriners Children’s Open

The Las Vegas Bowl

4 UFC Events

Vegas Kick-Off Classic

An iconic opportunity, presented by an iconic announcer: UFC Announcer Bruce Buffer said during a Thursday morning news conference that this kind of raffle-magnitude “does not happen.”

“I personally have never seen anything like this,” Buffer said to the media Thursday morning. “The tickets are so expensive, they’re hard to get, you’ve got the UFC that sells out every time it comes here, you got the Raider games.”

While Super Bowl and Formula One 2024 may be selling points, Sam Joffray, Las Vegas Super Bowl Host Committee CEO says all tickets included are exclusive. He expects the raffle to continue even after the Super Bowl leaves town.

“Some of the tickets in this prize, you just can’t go buy,” Joffray said. “When you start blending the professional sports teams, with the college landscape, with the one-off sporting events that are coming, with the annual events that are here every year: it’s a sustainable model moving forward.”

A sports fan’s dream to help a nonprofit’s mission: United Way of Southern Nevada (UWSN) CEO Julian High said “Every dollar raised in Vegas will stay in Vegas” during the conference. His nonprofit, along with Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIII Host Committee Charities, will receive the money.

“Student success, workforce development, and crisis and emergency funding,” High said to the media, speaking about UWSN’s three primary focuses. “Any time we can really be thoughtful and deliberate about how we’re going to allocate additional resources, it’s a good day for the residents of southern Nevada.”

Each raffle ticket is $100 and available to anyone physically in the state of Nevada at the time of purchase.

Some sporting fans call this a touchdown, while others say they’ll stay on the sideline.

“It sounds like a good deal for somebody who’s local,” Xavier Evans, a Florida tourist, said outside the Welcome to Las Vegas Sign on Thursday morning.

“The Super Bowl, that’s all I need to hear. I’m with it,” Larry Hawkins, an Ohio tourist, said.

While it may sound too good to be true, there’s a catch: the winner will be responsible for paying any associated taxes. At 25%, as listed in the jackpot’s official rules, it could be upwards of $20,000.

Fans have until Jan. 28, at noon to enter the Vegas Sports Jackpot on its website.

There is no limit on the number of tickets one person at least 18 years of age can buy.