Nearly 100 tons of ice will be used to create ‘ICEBAR’ at The LINQ

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Strip will soon be home to the world’s largest and permanent bar made entirely of ice. The ICEBAR at The LINQ expects to be an enticing ice attraction opening at The LINQ Promenade this year.

The 1,200 square-foot bar will be made from about 100 tons of ice that will be shipped to Las Vegas from Canada and Minnesota. The business says 12 professional ice carvers will construct the 10-foot-by-10-foot bar and ice sculptures from 650 blocks of ice.

The ICEBAR has a technologically advanced climate-control system and will be set consistently at 23 degrees Fahrenheit.

This bar is a project by Noel Bowman, of Minus5 Ice Experience.

Some interesting features of the bar include statues of Vegas Golden Knights players, an interactive hockey experience, a statue of Evel Knievel, a library, a 12-foot ICE angel wings made for Instagrammable moments, and a North Pole scene for the holidays.

Construction for the very cool experience begins Nov. 9, and is due to open in December 2019.