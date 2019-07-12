Nearly 1 in 5 Las Vegas students chronically absent

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Over 18 percent of students in the Clark County School District are chronically absent, trustees were told at a meeting Friday morning.

“We know that if kids aren’t in school they can’t learn,” Assistant Superintendent Tammy Malich said. “We can’t educate kids that aren’t there. And so even when they’re not there for a good reason it makes it very challenging.

It’s an ongoing problem that school officials hope to combat with more workforce training and programs that provide pathways to higher education. New solutions could be part of the picture, too.

The discussion occurred in the shadow of last night’s failure to resolve the conflict over a recent decision to eliminate 170 jobs held by deans in middle schools and high schools.