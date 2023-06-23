LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Las Vegas residents are still reeling over the massive fire that devoured an up-and-coming apartment complex in the southwest valley.

“As soon as we saw the big fire, it was coming out like it was a volcanic eruption. Some people thought it was a blast,” Shivam Mudgil said.

Mudgil works nearby in the newly built ‘Uncommons’ building, and they were told to evacuate immediately once the fire started to spread Tuesday.

Fire near Buffalo Drive and 215 in June 2023 (KLAS)

“We were scared, we could smell it from a distance,” he shared. “All the employees got a call on their phone telling us we had to leave.”

Clark County Assistant Fire Chief, Brian O’Neal shared with 8 News Now that crews are rotating on a four-hour schedule to maintain 24-hour coverage and until the large piles of debris can be dispersed and extinguished, they will continue to smolder and produce smoke.

Hannah Christenson lives in the Maverick Apartments right next door and said with the amount of heat radiating toward her balcony, she had to leave.

“Trying to grab some of our belongings and our dog and we left as soon as we could because we didn’t know with the winds what could happen,” Christenson said

Ironically, Christenson shared that her apartment complex had a fire drill that morning before the actual fire erupted just feet away.

“We’ve never had a fire drill and I’m sure it’s just a yearly thing, but that was the day of the yearly drill? The weirdest coincidence ever,” she said.

Clark County Fire Department shared that the apartment complex was 75% complete at the time of the fire.

No official word on what caused the fire has been determined as of Friday afternoon.