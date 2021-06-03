Nearby businesses look forward to ‘Stadium District’ transformation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As the county works to develop parking, they are also looking to transform the area around Allegiant Stadium. The “Stadium District” would bring in new businesses and create a more pedestrian-friendly area.

The area surrounding Allegiant Stadium is home to dozens of industrial and manufacturing businesses. Now, the county hopes to transform it to a thriving center of entertainment.

“I’ve been driving up and down these streets for a long time and you see the same businesses,” said Micky Zimmerman, territory manager at The Dumbell Man. “They don’t really tend to come and go very often. They’re very well established; everyone has their own networks, you know.”

“The Dumbell Man,” which supplies fitness centers on The Strip and in residential areas, has been at Reno and Valley View for 15 years.

They are now within the boundaries of the recently approved, 1.25 square mile Stadium District.

“Anything that brings more entertainment value, brings the property value up, makes the area a bit nicer we love that,” Zimmerman said.

A key focus of the district is to draw people in year-round.

These renderings show more walkable and bikeable areas, taking inspiration from cities such as Portland and San Francisco.

The district will also house new restaurants, retail and entertainment.

“We really do want to make the most out of the investment that the Raiders have made, the investment that the publics made, and this will really help do that,” said Commissioner Michael Naft.

Over the past few years, surrounding businesses have provided input on the plan.

Zimmerman says many are not retailers and do not directly deal with the public, so the possibility of changes or even moving does not have a drastic impact.

“Business changes, you have to be flexible, you have to be able to respond to changes,” Zimmerman said. “So, I think it’s just a part of business, it’s fine with us.”

Right now, the plan for the Stadium District is still in its early stages. To look at the 108-page plan, CLICK HERE.