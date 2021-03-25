Nearby businesses expect Virgin Hotels opening to bring boost to surrounding area

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Many expect Virgin Hotels opening to positively impact the surrounding area.

Mark Edwards manages “Undefeated” — a shoe boutique across the street from the hotel. He says the new addition on the block may help turnaround the area.

“I think we’ll see a lot more than we’ve ever seen with them,” said Edwards. “It’s been slow, very slow. Not just with the pandemic but prior to that it was a little bit slower than normal.”

Gino Ferraro owns Ferraro’s Italian Restuarant. He predicts sales increasing between 7-10 percent, following a temporary shut down for five months.

“We’re excited to be here and excited the hotel is opening up across the street,” Ferraro said.

Adding to businesses rebounding and reopening las vegas.

“I think everything will be straight and I wish nothing but the best for them and us,” Edwards said.

With the hotel now open and pandemic restrictions easing, businesses tell 8 News Now, they now see a light at the end of the tunnel.