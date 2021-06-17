Nearby business owners share excitement with Resorts World opening just one week away

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In one week, Resorts World will be ready for business. That means more people will be visiting the north part of The Strip, and that has surrounding businesses excited.

Despite the heat, workers are putting the finishes touches on this property, working around the clock and just across the street from Resorts World.

Business owners already feel like their values have increased and are excited for this business boom.

Vegas Nail Spa owner Helen Pham says they have been waiting.

“I am very excited, very,” said Pham. “Why? Because a lot of people here, busy.”

She expects a boost in business.

Resorts World is the first resort to be built on the strip in over a decade.

Rocky Patel says this could mean more people coming into their cigar store.

“If this opens, my business is going up, so I am very excited,” said Patel.

For years, people have watched everything shiny and new come to the southern parts of The Strip. Now, it is here.

Edwin Balaoro from LVC Exotics car rental company says this means more eyes on their cars and more business.

“This Resorts World is going to change the game bringing a lot of business to this side of The Strip,” said Balaoro. “They will be able to see the cars from their hotel room or just walking down the boulevard here that they are fixing up. It is going to be really good. We are excited.”

In one week, the doors will open at 11 p.m. on June 24.