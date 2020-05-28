Near record-setting heat for May hits Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — So, far the Las Vegas valley experienced the hottest day of the year Wednesday and it looks as if Thursday will be the same.

The temperature reached 107 yesterday and is expected to be the same or higher today. An excessive heat warning has been in effect since Wednesday and will continue until Friday evening.

These are the temperatures in the valley and surrounding areas:

Las Vegas could reach 108 degrees Friday, Kingman is expected to be 102, Bishop is looking for 99 degrees, Needles could reach 118, Barstow is expecting to hit 110 degrees and Death Valley it will likely be 118. Some of these high temperatures on this date have not been seen in 20 or more years.

Breezy to gusty south winds will help break down the extreme heat into the weekend. The temperature highs will drop to 100 degrees on Saturday and Sunday.

Some important things to remember during the heat wave are:

Walk your dog or exercise during the coolest part of the day

Stay hydrated, even when you’re not thirsty

Avoid alcoholic or caffeinated beverages as they’ll dehydrate you faster

UV index will be 10, so make sure you use sunblock with a high SPF

Check the weather report consistently for new, updated temperatures

It should be cooler going into next week.