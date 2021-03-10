NDOW: Reports of mountain lion sighting near Flamingo, I-215 Tuesday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Another mountain lion was spotted on the west side of town Tuesday morning.

The Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW) says there were reports that was one was seen on security footage in Summerlin South, near the area of Flamingo and the 215.

A mountain lion was seen on that side of town in early February, but it is not clear if the animal reported Tuesday is the same one.

“That area still has some undeveloped parcels and is adjacent to open lands that feed into the Red Rock area and the Spring Mountain Range, so wildlife can move in and out of developed areas with relative ease,” a representative with the NDOW told 8 News Now.

The agency added that there have been no reports to “suggest the lion is acting aggressively or abnormal in any way,” but it encourages pet owners to supervise their animals when they are outside, especially at dawn and dusk.

The agency offers the following tips for those who recreate in the wild:

Always make noise when recreating outside in mountain lion country

Do not approach a lion, especially one with kittens or one that has been feeding.

Stay calm if you come upon a lion. Talk to it calmly yet firmly. Move slowly.

NEVER run away or corner a lion. Since they are predators, running from a mountain lion may trigger them to run after you.

Back away slowly, and do not turn your back to the animal.

Do all you can to appear larger. Raise your arms or hiking sticks above your head. Open your jacket if you are wearing one.

If a lion is aggressive, throw stones, branches or whatever you can get your hands on without crouching down or turning your back.

In the unlikely scenario the animal attacks you, ALWAYS fight back.

Click HERE for more information on mountain lions in Nevada.