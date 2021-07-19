NDOT’s Henderson Interchange project subject of public meeting on Thursday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Reducing travel delays, improving safety and enhancing air quality are among the priorities for the Henderson Interchange project, and the state wants public input.

The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) also has “regional mobility” on its priority list.

The interchange, where the 215 Beltway meets Interstate 11/Interstate 515, is the subject of a public information meeting on Thursday at Lifeguard Arena’s Center Ice Room at 222 S. Water Street. The meeting is scheduled from 4 p.m to 7 p.m.

The in-person meeting will have displays and project staff on hand to answer questions..

NDOT is preparing a study “to evaluate and document the proposed project’s potential environmental impacts,” according to a news release announcing the meeting.

A feasibility study was completed in 2020. Decisions made from this environmental study will guide the final design and eventually construction, NDOT officials said.

Residents can still participate in the 24/7 virtual public meeting through Aug. 5 at www.dot.nv.gov/hendersoninterchange, making comments via the website, in-person, written or by email to henderson.interchange@dot.nv.gov through Aug. 5.

For additional information, contact NDOT Project Manager David Bowers at 123 E. Washington Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89101 or via the project phone: (702) 582-9933.

Requests for auxiliary aids, disability services or limited English proficiency should be made with as much advance notice as possible to NDOT Public Hearings Officer Cassie Mlynarek at (702) 232-5288 or email cmlynarek@dot.nv.gov