NDOT wants your feedback: Virtual meeting on safety study of E. Bonanza Road scheduled for April 26-May 10

LAS VEGAS, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation wants to hear from you! NDOT will be holding a virtual public meeting from April 26 through May 10 for a safety corridor study addressing a 5-mile-long stretch of East Bonanza Road between Las Vegas and Nellis boulevards in Las Vegas.

The public is invited to participate and leave its feedback here.

The proposed study improvements are geared toward increasing pedestrian safety and mobility, with possible mid-block crossings, median islands, bicycle lanes, and new signage. Other upgrades entail traffic calming measures and reconfigured intersections with improved geometry, signing, and striping.

If special accommodations are needed, or visitors are unable to view the meeting online, please contact NDOT public involvement specialist Cassie Mlynarek at (702) 232-5288 or cmylnarek@dot.nv.gov.