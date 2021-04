LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Department Of Transportation is looking for feedback on a safety project happening right now in the north valley.

NDOT is focused on a 5-mile stretch of Carey Avenue from I-15 east to Sloan. That area has seen a high number of crashes, and the state wants to find ways to allow drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists to use that road safely.

You can leave feedback on NDOT’s website through April 26.