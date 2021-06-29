NDOT urging drivers to use other routes as $40 million U.S. 95 highway repair project begins

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A $40 million U.S. 95 highway repair project has officially started and will take a year and a half to finish.

It is causing traffic backups, and it will be like this way for a while.

We spoke to people who live nearby who aren’t exactly looking forward to this traffic.

Tyler jones lives near the construction project close to downtown Las Vegas and says, “It is just a real cluster of a mess.”

Both sides of the 95 will be squeezing down to two lanes between the spaghetti bowl and eastern.

NDOT says they will be repairing, repaving, and adding a lane to the southbound side.

Neighbors know the work needs to happen, but aren’t looking forward to getting stuck in the traffic.

“All them holes, it is bad for cars man especially if you got rims. It will wear and tear on your car.”

The $40 million dollar project starts this week and goes through December of 2022.

“It is going to take me 15 to 20 minutes just to get on there because the traffic is backed up so much,” John who drives in the area said.

Several ramp closures will take place too, the Casino Center exit on the southbound side will be closed through September.

“I try to avoid that as much as possible, it is confusing, now they doing construction. I am going to go around,” Jones said.

NDOT is urging people to try and take other routes.