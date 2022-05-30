LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is about to begin a massive multi-phase project to revamp the Tropicana overpass on I-15. The project will take approximately three years, and will impact Dean Martin Drive, as well as a portion of Frank Sinatra Drive.

This is raising concern for some business owners in the area, that hope this project won’t keep customers away.

Lisa Gay has been an ambassador for the Liberace Garage for years.

She enjoys spreading the word of the late singer and his legacy but hopes the upcoming $300 million NDOT project won’t keep them in the shadows.

“It’s going to impact everyone here,” says Gay, “but it’s also going to help highlight what’s going on in this business part along with other businesses located around here on Dean Martin.”

Justin Hopkins with the Nevada Department of Transportation says the 3-year project is scheduled to begin in late summer and will be divided into 4 sections.

“This project has been in the works for about 7 years before Allegiant stadium or T-mobile Arena. It’s really going to improve safety and mobility in the Tropicana I-15 interchange.”

Work for phase 1, Hopkins says, will include raising and widening the bridge, adding a fourth lane, sidewalk expansion, and the removal of a signal light.

The project will impact areas at different times. Hopkins says notices will alert drivers of detours to minimize confusion and keep businesses in the clear for daily operations.

Governor Steve Sisolak and NDOT are expected to have more information about this project soon.