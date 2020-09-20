NDOT to motorists: Be mindful during Raiders home opener

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As the Raiders home opener approaches, the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is reminding motorists to drive safely before, during and after the event.

The Las Vegas Raiders will face the New Orleans Saints in the first NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday.

“While we understand the genuine excitement surrounding Southern Nevada’s first NFL game, we caution motorists not to stop on the freeway or local roads to catch a glimpse,” said Tony Illia, NDOT public information officer. “One vehicle stopping, followed by another and then another can cause a serious chain reaction with damaging effects.”

In August, it was announced that no fans would be in attendance at Raiders games due to COVID-19 concerns. NDOT says no portion of the game will be visible from outside of Allegiant Stadium.

There are no planned road closures, but local agencies still anticipate an influx of spectators to Allegiant Stadium.

Courtesy: NDOT

“Please be courteous to other drivers, and don’t do anything that could potentially harm you or others,” Illia said.

Kickoff is set for Monday, Sept. 21 at 5:15 p.m. on ESPN.