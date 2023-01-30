LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A portion of Tropicana Avenue will be closed for five hours overnight on Monday following a weekend of work on “Dropicana,” the major construction project to upgrade the I-15/Tropicana interchange.

Tropicana will be closed in both directions from Dean Martin Drive to Las Vegas Boulevard, near New York, New York, from 11 p.m. Monday until 4 a.m. Tuesday, according to NDOT.

The ramp from northbound I-15 to Tropicana Avenue will also be closed during that time.

Detour information

Drivers are advised to use Flamingo Road, Harmon Avenue, Hacienda Avenue, or Russell Road as detours.

The move is meant to make repairs to the temporary Diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI) which is in place to reduce congestion during construction.

The overnight repairs are aimed at improving safety for drivers navigating the DDI.

At a diverging diamond, traffic is briefly routed to the opposite side of the road, allowing cars to turn left onto freeway on-ramps without stopping or crossing traffic. Among the places that already have such configurations:

The interchange at Horizon Drive and Interstate 11 in Henderson

The lanes beneath U.S. 95 at Kyle Canyon Road in the northwest valley

The lanes beneath Interstate 15 at U.S. 93 just northeast of Las Vegas

Once Dropicana is completed, an extra lane will be added to Tropicana and there will be pedestrian upgrades such as walkways and lighting near the bridge.