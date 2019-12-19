NDOT to add new access points for HOV lanes

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Big changes are coming to HOV lanes across the valley. NDOT is creating six new access points to make it easier to get in and out of the carpool lane, when you need to.

They’re meant to reduce congestion and improve travel times.

“It saves me at least 20 minutes, so I would say, it does work, it does help, a little bit,” said driver Ernesto Ibarra.

To get in or out of an HOV lane, you must do so before the double white lines appear. Some drivers say there aren’t enough access points. So now, the Nevada Department of Transportation is adding six more of them — three on US 95 and three on I-15.

One of the new access points will be by the Silverado Ranch Blvd. exit on the I-15 southbound. The problem is, if you’re in the HOV lane and want to take this exit, you can’t, because the HOV lane ends too far away.

“Just going down the freeway your exits about to come up and there’s no way to get out, so you’re kind of just hoping that if you cross those lanes, there are no cops around,” said driver Monica Hernandez.

But breaking the HOV lane rules could cost you a $250 fine.

Driver feedback led to the change.

“The reason why we didn’t have them before, is one of the benefits that we perceive from the HOV network is limiting the merge and weave movements in and out of the lane,” said Tony Illia — Nevada Department of Transportation.

NDOT says the six new locations make sense, and they plan to have them in place by summer.

“That’s what I was waiting for,” said Ibarra. “Because once they do that, that problem is solved, and then I will only have good things to say about them.”