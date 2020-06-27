NDOT: Super-load departs Monday from North Las Vegas; travel delays expected on Highway 93

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – An oversized super-load will depart Apex Industrial Park in North Las Vegas via Highway 93 around sunrise on Monday, June 29, on a one-way trip to Clive, Utah, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation. Emmert International is transporting the unusually large, 770-ton load on a 122-foot-long trailer that is powered by six heavy-duty Class 8 trucks.

It will be accompanied by pilot cars and Nevada Highway Patrol escorts, who will assist with scheduled pullouts and traffic control.

NDOT says the heavyweight of the super-load will be safely dispersed across 460 total tires, preventing damage to state roads and bridges. As for the road and whether it can handle such a load, according to NDOT, Emmert will also reinforce drainage culverts along the route using shoring and hydraulic jacks to prevent damage to public infrastructure.

Mobile messaging signs will inform drivers of potential delays and detours. The load will be traveling at slow speeds during its estimated 8-day journey to the Utah border.

The load will not be traveling from July 2 at 12 p.m. through July 5, thereby minimizing impacts to holiday traffic. The total convoy will span up to 2 miles in length, including extra trucks, mechanics, and project managers.

The travel route, which will keep the load off Interstates 15 and 80, will largely follow U.S. Highway 93 and State Route 318 before crossing into Utah.

On Monday, motorists traveling along U.S. Highway 93 can expect a 20-mile detour onto State Route 168. Motorists should expect delays and plan their route accordingly.