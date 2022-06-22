LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The state Department of Transportation is conducting a virtual public meeting and telephone town hall to generate feedback on a report covering the potential routes of Interstate 11 through the metropolitan area.

The meeting and town hall serve as opportunities for the public to review findings on a Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL) Study initiated in 2019 by the Federal Highway Administration, the Nevada Department of Transportation said in a Wednesday news release.

Proposed routes of I-11 through metropolitan Las Vegas. (NDOT)

Based on evaluation criteria and extensive assessments, the central corridor alternative (currently Interstate 515 and U.S. Highway 95) was identified as the best performing corridor and has been recommended for interstate highway designation through the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

The online public meeting is available at i11nv.com 24 hours a day starting Thursday and running until 5 p.m. on July 22.

Comments can be submitted until July 22 using the form on the project’s virtual meeting, via email at info@i11nv.com, or by telephone (702) 472-8018.

The bilingual telephone town hall is from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on July 7. For English, call (833) 589-2166. For Spanish, call (833) 589-2167.

More information on the I-11 corridor report is at i11nv.com.