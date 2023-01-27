UPDATE: As of 6:40 p.m. on Friday, some traffic lanes appear to have reopened following a major closure along southbound I-15 at East Flamingo Road.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Transportation has reported that traffic along southbound I-15 at east Flamingo Road is closed.

Vehicle crash along SB I-15 near Flamingo Rd. (KLAS)

It happened just after 5:30 p.m. on Friday when several drivers reported being at a standstill along the freeway.

RTC of Southern Nevada reported a crash in that area and asked drivers to use other routes to get to their destinations.

The incident occurred just five hours before a major closure along I-15 for a construction project on Tropicana.

The freeway will completely close down late Friday starting at 10 p.m. between Flamingo and Russell roads and won’t reopen until Monday, Jan. 30, at 5 a.m., according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

Traffic closed along southbound I-15 and Flamingo Road on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (KLAS)

That closure is expected to continue as scheduled on Friday night.