NDOT reminds drivers that CCSD students will be on the roads Monday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As Clark County School District students start heading back to classrooms for in-person learning next week, the Nevada Department of Transportation is launching a school safety campaign.

The campaign is to remind drivers and pedestrians to follow the laws in school zones.

“Some Nevadans haven’t driven as much over the past year. Other may be traveling new routes which take them through newly active school zones,” said NDOT Bicycle and Pedestrian Education Coordinator Albert Jacquez. “Having a year away from these traditional school zone driving routines doesn’t mean that safety should take a break. We all must share the road to keep everyone safe.”

No speeding in school zones

• Follow all school zone speed limits. (Note that hours of reduced school zone speed limits vary per school- always be attentive).

No passing in school zones

• Do not pass or overtake another vehicle traveling the same direction in a school zone. This includes on roads with multiple lanes in the same direction. Stop for/do not pass school buses stopping to pick up or let students out

No U-turns in school zones

• Over coming months, roadside banners will be installed in select school locations statewide reminding drivers that it is illegal to pass in school zones. Printable school zone safety flyers will also be available to schools and educational organizations.

The campaign is spearheaded by the Nevada Department of Transportation’s Safe Routes to Schools Program. The program collaborates with schools year-round to improve students’ ability to safely walk and bike to school by providing students with bicycling and pedestrian education and activities, such as Walk and Bike to School Day.

Nevadans can visit this link for school zone information, resources, and contacts.