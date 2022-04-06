LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Lane restrictions on Rainbow Boulevard will begin on Friday as roadwork crews begin maintenance work.

According to the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) crews will reduce South Rainbow Blvd. to one lane between Westcliff Drive and Alta Drive from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday, April 8.

The restriction is needed for crack-filling work along Rainbow.

Drivers should use caution while traveling through work zones and take alternate detour routes if possible.

NDOT also works with Waze to inform the public about planned restrictions.