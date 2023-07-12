LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – It’s one of the busiest times of the year for NDOT’s Freeway Service Patrol as the summer heat means an increase in calls when it comes to fixing overheated vehicles, blown tires, and more.

Las Vegas Freeway Patrol Supervisor Stephen San Filippo described his job duties to 8 News Now.

It’s one of the busiest times of the year for NDOT’s Freeway Service Patrol as the summer heat means an increase in calls when it comes to fixing overheated vehicles, blown tires, and more. (KLAS)

“If I see something, I can go get it and it’s full of excitement every day,” San Filippo explained.

From jumper cables to specialty tools, he’s equipped to help any stranded motorist.

“Surprisingly you get a variety of different calls,” added San Filippo. “People get impatient because of the heat and you get into a lot of crashes.”

His route stretches from the I-15 along Craig Road to Saint Rose Parkway. Not only is he helping people get off the freeway safely, but he’s braving the heat too.

San Filippo said he stays cool by wearing long sleeves and hydrating, even offering water to those stuck outside.

He answers up to 15 calls a day and said he has seen his fair share of heat-related car troubles.

“When a vehicle overheats, I carry two five-gallon jugs just in case because sometimes you run across four or five in a row and they don’t have any fluids in their coolant system,” San Filippo added.

He’s been on the job for seven years and said he knows the roads inside and out.

“They are so grateful especially when we get them off the freeway. A lot of times they’re panicking,” San Filippo shared.

Like Ashley Morrone, who was on her way to work this morning before her car broke down.

“A little dilemma I had, I had to pull it over because it was overheating,” explained Morrone. “With the heat outside too, it’s not going to help much at all, it’s just going to keep overheating more.”

Morrone said she was stuck as nobody even stopped to help. It only took San Filippo ten minutes to get her back on track.

“He’s a real angel right now or I’d be really stuck. I don’t know how I’m going to get it home or get it to work.

It’s moments like these, that make the job worthwhile for San Filippo.

“I enjoy what I do, I enjoy helping people every day,” San Filippo said.

Grab a phone and save the number in case of roadside assistance. Just dial *647, and the Nevada Highway Patrol will dispatch its free service to help.

Drivers in need of help are advised to pull into another lane when they see an NDOT technician working along the freeway in an effort to give them plenty of room.