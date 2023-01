A small plane at U.S. 95 and Kyle Canyon Road at about 10 a.m. Saturday. (Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A downed plane on U.S. 95 in the northwest valley blocked southbound traffic Saturday morning, according to a social media post by the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada.

At 10, a.m., the agency said on Twitter that a “crash” on the highway just before State Route 157, Kyle Canyon Road, was blocking the right lane.

No other information was immediately available.