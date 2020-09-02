NDOT: Nearly $1M awarded to I-15 Bridge Repair Project in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A pair of 50-year-old at-grade Interstate 15 bridges spanning the Las Vegas Wash between Cheyenne Avenue and Craig Road in North Las Vegas will be receiving some much-needed repairs.

The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) awarded the Bridge Repair Project $964,000, which will be used for construction.

The concrete structures, measuring roughly 72 feet wide by 133 feet long, carry four lanes of traffic in each direction. According to NDOT, this stretch of freeway averages about 100,000 vehicles daily, with 8.4% of traffic coming from heavy truck travel.

The project will remove damaged and unsound concrete, place a polymer overlay and reconstruct the concrete headers and bridge joints.

Courtesy: NDOT

Construction is scheduled to start October 5. Travel lanes in each direction between Cheyenne Boulevard and Craig Road will be down to two and will squeeze down to one-lane each way during overnight hours. NDOT expects the work to be tentatively finished by late December.

“These much-needed critical repairs will extend the longevity of aging yet vital infrastructure,” said NDOT spokesman Tony Illia. “These bridges are integral for moving visitors, motorists and trucks, delivering important goods and supplies to southern Nevada. Additionally, this project ensures continued runoff flows beneath the freeway crucial for feeding the Las Vegas Wash.”

Motorists should use caution while traveling through the work zone, follow construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible.